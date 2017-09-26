Apoel to honour Moores

Apoel have announced that in accordance with Uefa, the club will honour the late Ian Moores, who played for both the Nicosia giants and English side Tottenham.

His sons Richard and Michael have been invited and will attend Tuesday’s night’s Champions League clash between the two sides at the GSP stadium.

A special commemorative plaque, which will be placed between the players’ tunnel and the pitch, will be presented by Apoel president Prodromos Petrides 45 minutes before kick-off.

Moores played for Apoel for five years between 1983 and 1988 winning a Cyprus championship and cup. He scored 39 goals in 116 appearances where he is still considered a legend.

Ian Moores began his professional career with Stoke City in 1972 and four years later moved to Tottenham where he played alongside the likes of Glenn Hoddle and Pat Jennings. He is famously remembered for his part in the 9-0 win over Bristol Rovers in October 1977 (he scored a hat-trick).