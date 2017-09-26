The art of making music dialogue

Greek musician and singer Stamatis Kraounakis will show off his larger than life personality on Thursday in Nicosia and Friday in Limassol when he is joined on stage by five soloists as part of the Kypria International Festival.

The musician will stage a two-hour show that he has shared in Greece and abroad. While he plays the piano, Christos Gerontidis, Sakis Karathanassis, Kostas Bougiotis, George Stivanakis and Charis Fleouras will sing of love and more.

With a bit of humour, stage presence and some dance moves, the musicians will take us through Kraounakis’ 40-year career.

He started in the theatre in 1977, with music for a performance of the play Varieme. His first big collaboration came in 1981 when he wrote the music for the album Skouriasmena Hilia, performed by Vicky Mosholiou.

In the theatrical work, Kraounakis has introduced a new way of presenting musical shows by using the songs as theatrical dialogue, and the singers as heroes of fictional tales. He has not only composed music for the theatre in Greece, he has also composed music for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Stamatis Kraounakis

Live performance by the Greek singer. September 28. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 22-313010

September 29. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol