Bomb damages car in Limassol

A bomb which exploded in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Limassol badly damaged a car belonging to a 25-year-old lawyer.

The car was parked outside the owner’s house in Francisco Gója street when the bomb detonated at 5.30am.

Police who examined the scene concluded that it was an improvised device containing a highly-explosive substance.

The value of the damage caused to the vehicle has not been calculated yet.

This was the latest in a spate of bomb attacks against property in the coastal town.