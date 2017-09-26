Bomb damages car in Limassol

September 26th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Bomb damages car in Limassol

A bomb which exploded in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Limassol badly damaged a car belonging to a 25-year-old lawyer.

The car was parked outside the owner’s house in Francisco Gója street when the bomb detonated at 5.30am.

Police who examined the scene concluded that it was an improvised device containing a highly-explosive substance.

The value of the damage caused to the vehicle has not been calculated yet.

This was the latest in a spate of bomb attacks against property in the coastal town.

 

  • jobanana

    Almost a daily occurrence. I guess the police will round up the usual suspects for questioning.

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      maybe…we live in hope…

    • Mr. Poopybutthole

      Police? You mean those clowns in blue uniform issuing parking fines between frappe and tavli? Nope, Cyprus Cuckold Police Squad has a day-off today. And tomorrow. And every day since `54

