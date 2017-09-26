A closer look into the migration of birds

BirdLife Cyprus will present, for the second time, the documentary Wings on the Wind on Thursday to introduce us to the wonder of bird migration and the threats birds face.

After the success of the first screening in Nicosia, the documentary will now be shown to a Limassol audience.

The 20-minute documentary tells all about bird migration. How long it takes, why birds do it, the difficulties they face on their journey, and other interesting facts are all shown together with impressive footage of natural landscapes and birds in Cyprus.

It highlights the urgent need for the protection of birds and nature in general, since they are facing a growing number of threats.

Knowledge, love and appreciation are a prerequisite for taking responsible action in favour of birds and nature, but for humans too, who also depend on healthy ecosystems.

Autumn in Cyprus is the best time of year to see large soaring migratory birds and Akrotiri, where the screening will take place, is among the ideal areas to admire them. This documentary is a first step towards discovering the natural wealth of our island. The second step is to go outside, enjoy it and help preserve it.

BirdLife Cyprus, an environmental non-governmental organisation dedicated to the conservation of birds and their habitats in Cyprus, created this documentary in the framework of its awareness-raising campaign against illegal bird trapping, with funding by NABU (BirdLife in Germany) and the Heinz Sielmann Foundation.

Wings on the Wind

Screening of the BirdLife Cyprus documentary. September 28. Akrotiri Environmental Education and Information Centre, Akrotiri, Limassol. 7.30pm. Free. In Greek with English subtitles. Tel: 22-455072