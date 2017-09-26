Foreign ministry issues Bali warning

September 26th, 2017

Tourists watch the sun set behind Mount Agung

The foreign ministry on Tuesday warned Cypriot citizens in Bali or aiming to travel there to be alert as the possible eruption of the Agung volcano could affect flights to and from Indonesia.

Following the warning issued by the Indonesian authorities that Bali’s Mount Agung could erupt soon following seismic activity, the ministry urged all Cypriots in Indonesia and especially Bali, or those who intend to travel to the area, to be alert and stay away from the evacuation zone (which extends between nine and 12 kilometres from the volcano crater) and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

If the volcano erupts, the ministry said, the volcanic cloud could affect flights thus Cypriot citizens are advised to contact their travel agents and airlines.

In case of emergency, Cypriot citizens can contact the following telephone numbers and / or visit the website: www.oikade.gov.cy for registration in the system of voluntary registration of data of Cypriot citizens who are abroad. Foreign ministry: +357 99660129 (after working hours), Crisis Management Centre of the foreign ministry: +357 22801000, Department of Consular Affairs, foreign ministry: +357 22651113

