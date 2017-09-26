James Dyson to build electric car by 2020

September 26th, 2017 Britain, Tech & Science 2 comments

James Dyson to build electric car by 2020

James Dyson

James Dyson, the billionaire inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said his company was building a “radical” all-electric car for launch in 2020, with a commitment to spend £2 billion on solid-state battery technology and vehicle design.

Dyson said a 400-strong team of engineers had already spent two and a half years working on the secret project in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, developing the batteries that will power the in-house designed electric motor for the car.

He said on Tuesday he had not yet decided where the vehicle would be manufactured, although he had ruled out working with any existing auto companies.

  • NuffSaid

    James Dyson, that great British patriot who manufactures all his appliances outside of the uk yet pushes for Brexit as he disagrees with the eu energy ratings for his products and only now is bothering to truly invest in the uk. He will still have to complete with the eu energy ratings even when the uk leaves the eu.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    Great news from a fantastick entrepreneur

