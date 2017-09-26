Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off West Brom

September 26th, 2017 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off West Brom

Alexandre Lacazette scored both goals for the Gunners

Arsenal kept up their 100 per cent home record this season with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday, with new signing Alexandre Lacazette grabbing both the goals at the Emirates.

West Brom were denied a penalty early on though when Gareth Barry, appearing in a record 633rd Premier League fixture, released the ball to Jay Rodriguez in the area who was then brought down by defender Shkodran Mustafi, however no foul was given.

Arsene Wenger’s side took the lead after 20 minutes, Lacazette heading in after goalkeeper Ben Foster had pushed Alexis Sanchez’s free-kick on to the bar.

The Frenchman scored his fourth of the season and Arsenal’s second of the match from the penalty spot, midway through the second half, after a clumsy barge on Aaron Ramsey in the box by Allan Nyom.

The Gunners can continue their home run on Sunday against Brighton and Hove Albion, a day after West Brom host Watford.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close