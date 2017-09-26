Larnaca residents to be charged for cemetery

The Larnaca municipality announced on Tuesday it will charge households a €25 levy for the next 10 years to be used for the maintenance and operation of the new cemetery in Tersefanou.

According to a statement, the levy will be charged on each household within the local authority’s boundaries for 10 years starting in 2017.

The levy will be charged as part of the law on cemeteries.

“Ten years is the time necessary to recoup the cost of acquiring the property, building a fence, arranging for the supply of water and power, and landscaping the inside of the new cemetery,” the municipality said.

Residents objecting to the levy can file an appeal by the end of October. No appeals will be accepted after that date.

If after that the resident is still not satisfied they can seek redress at the interior ministry within 15 days of the municipality’s decision.

The levy is independent from the purchase of a grave, which costs €1,000 for Larnaca residents and €1,700 for outsiders.

It must be paid by all households, with some exceptions, irrespective of whether they own a grave at other cemeteries outside the municipality’s jurisdiction.