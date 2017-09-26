Palestinian gunman kills 3 Israeli guards in West Bank settlement

September 26th, 2017

File photo: A construction site is seen in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near Jerusalem

A Palestinian gunman killed three Israeli guards and wounded a fourth in an attack on a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot dead, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the gunman approached Har Adar as part of a group of Palestinians who work at the settlement, and aroused the suspicion of private guards and paramilitary Israeli police posted at the entrance checkpoint.

Challenged to halt, the Palestinian “opened his shirt, drew a pistol and fired at the security staff and troopers at close range”, said the police spokeswoman. She provided a handout photograph of his small-calibre firearm and two bullet clips.

The police statement did not elaborate on the identities of the Israeli casualties. It said the slain gunman, from the nearby Palestinian village of Beit Suriq, had an Israeli work permit.

  • Really?

    The Palestinian murdering continues… which should come as no surprise to anyone here in light of the vile hatred spewed by Hamas commentators on CM forums.

