Party seeks to overturn citizenships granted in north

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) has applied to the ‘supreme administrative court’ in the north to cancel 58 so-called preferential citizenships granted by the Turkish Cypriot authorities, media reports said on Tuesday.

The move came after Kudret Ozersay’s People’s Party made a similar application last Friday against the decision to grant citizenship to a woman alleged to be the lover of a member of the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state’s cabinet.

Preferential citizenships are granted to businessmen investing in the north or people who served the north in terms of culture, science, or technology matters.

The same type of citizenship is also granted to the children of people who may have had their citizenship revoked for various reasons, and to the spouses and children of Turkish soldiers who took part in the invasion of the island in July 1974.

The authorities in the north do not have to explain or justify the why they granted such citizenships.

CTP also applied for an interim order to prevent those with such citizenships from buying property, establish businesses or vote.

The party’s Fazilet Ozdenefe said the authorities should be careful of the steps they take and demanded an explanation.

On the other hand, the People’s Party filed for the cancellation of one citizenship, that of a Turkish woman who is allegedly romantically involved with an official.

In his statement, made on the same day on Facebook, Ozersay said they will also take legal action against other cases they consider illegal.

He said they will not allow the unjust issuing of citizenship when there were many people who really deserved it.

According to law, a foreign national is required to have 12 consecutive work permit stamps to be able to apply for citizenship.

This number was lowered to 11 during the current National Unity Party (UBP)-Democrat Party (DP) administration.

This move gave an extra 1,200 more foreign nationals, usually from Turkey, the chance to apply for citizenship in the north.