Pasykaf launches annual fundraiser

The association of cancer patients (Pasykaf) kicked off its annual fund-raising campaign across Cyprus on Tuesday, which will lasts until the end of October.

Under the slogan ‘With your support you give hope to their dreams’, the association sends the message that every cancer patient has the right to a reasonable quality of life throughout the ordeal.

The campaign aims to urge the public to support the association financially so that it can continue to offer its services and programmes to patients.

In a speech, chairwoman Dr Anna Achilleoudi stressed the importance of a successful campaign to safeguarding the uninterrupted offering of Pasykaf’s services and programmes.

The financial goal of the campaign, Achilleoudi said, was the collection of €0.5 million.

In 2016, Pasykaf supported over 5,000 patients and family members with a total €2.6 million.

From October 4 to 8, a road-side fund-raiser will be organised by Pasykaf volunteers in all major junctions.

Anyone wishing to participate in Pasykaf events or contribute as volunteers can contact 22 345444.