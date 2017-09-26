Popular winners at Senior Amateur Men’s and Ladies championships

The first of just under one hundred competitors teed off at Minthis Hills Golf Club over the weekend, taking part in the 2017 Cyprus Seniors Amateur Championships for men and ladies

.

Organised by Cyprus Golf Federation (CGF), the event is hosted annually on a rotational basis by the four golf courses based in Paphos.

Play on Saturday was made difficult by testing winds, and in both Men’s and Ladies Championships the leading scores were closely bunched at the end of the day. The players were very appreciative of the many volunteers on the course assisting with ball spotting.

The weather on Sunday was much kinder, much to the appreciation of the players. In the Ladies Championship, the result was in doubt until the last hole, but Carol Powell (Minthis Hills GC) posted a winning score of 90 to become the Senior Ladies Amateur Champion – she was just two shots ahead of runner-up Eva Lindo (Elea GC).

Last year’s champion, Marilei Baxter missed a place on the podium by one shot.

Gwen Jones (Minthis Hills GC) won the Super Seniors prize for the second year (over 65’s).

The Men’s Championship was similarly contested, with scores being level after 15 holes between Rachid Akl (Lebanon) and Gwyn Jones (Wales).

However, Akl broke away on the 16th hole and finished the winner by three shots. Rachid has a remarkable record in Cyprus – he has now won the Senior Men’s Championship for the last three years, as well as winning the Men’s Championship a few years ago.

Chris Clowes (Minthis Hills GC) won the Super Senior trophy.

Players enjoyed a buffet at the end of play – prizes were then presented by Demetris Papapetrou (President – CGF) and Maro Gazepi (Golf Coordinator – Cyprus Tourist Organisation).

Papapetrou expressed disappointment that nobody had managed to win the €10,000 travel prize for a hole in one sponsored by CGF.

Joke Alexandrou (Golf Course Manager at Minthis Hills), who is retiring at the end of this year after 21 years, was presented with a token of appreciation from the CGF for her unfailing support and assistance in running CGF events at Minthis Hills.

For detailed results/classifications of both Opens please visit the Cyprus Golf Federation’s website (http://www.cgf.org.cy)