Tourist arrivals expected to hit new record in 2017 exceeding 3.6m

Tourist arrivals are expected to exceed 3.6m in 2017, setting a new record, the Cyprus tourism organisation (Cto) said on Tuesday in a statement marking world tourism day.

August arrivals also chalked a new record, rising to 2.51m, the organisation said.

“Based on the indications to date, the overall annual arrivals in 2017, which are expected to exceed 3.6m, will also be a historical record,” the Cto said.

The organisation said it was also encouraging that the highest rise this year, 19.9 per cent, was recorded during the winter period, between January and April 2017.

The Cto statement was released on the eve of the world tourism day, which this year is dedicated to sustainability.

Such matters, it said, were always high on the organisation’s list of priorities and this was reflected in a number of activities and policies like its co-operation with the Cyprus sustainable tourism institute and the UK’s travel foundation.

Policies included green beaches, minimum sustainability criteria for tourist businesses, and the guide for solid waste management in hotel units.

There was also the adoption of the Cypriot breakfast scheme, which aimed at including local products in hotel breakfasts and introducing visitors to the authentic and traditional character of Cypriot cuisine.

“Sustainability in tourism is a priority for the Cto and as part of this framework, the organisation continues the effort to maintain and further improve the already noteworthy record course followed by the tourism sector in recent years.”