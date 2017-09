Two people, a man and a woman, died in an accident in Nicosia early on Tuesday.

The fire service, with the aid of hydraulic tools, managed to free the two people trapped in a car after a traffic accident in Kallipoleos street at 3.35am.

An ambulance took them to Nicosia general hospital where their death was confirmed.

The causes of the accident, during which the car overturned, are being investigated.

Kallipoleos street was closed for traffic until 8.30am.