UNSG available when parties in Cyprus will come to him,  spokesman says

The United Nations Secretary-General remains available when the parties in Cyprus are ready to go to him, his Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told the press in New York.

Asked about the Cyprus talks during the Daily Press Briefing on Monday, following the separate meetings the SG had with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in New York, Dujarric said that he had nothing new to announce.

“Obviously, the Secretary‑General was very interested to meet… to have the meetings he had in New York. As he said in Crans-Montana, he remains available when the parties will come to him, so I think we still remain in a period of reflection”, the spokesman said.