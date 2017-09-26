UNSG available when parties in Cyprus will come to him,  spokesman says

September 26th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 4 comments

UNSG available when parties in Cyprus will come to him,  spokesman says

(CNA)

The United Nations Secretary-General remains available when the parties in Cyprus are ready to go to him, his Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told the press in New York.

Asked about the Cyprus talks during the Daily Press Briefing on Monday, following the separate meetings the SG had with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in New York, Dujarric said that he had nothing new to announce.

“Obviously, the Secretary‑General was very interested to meet… to have the meetings he had in New York.  As he said in Crans-Montana, he remains available when the parties will come to him, so I think we still remain in a period of reflection”, the spokesman said.

  • Hasan Cypriot

    Nothing will be done to end the isolation of Turkish Cypriots, whilst the Greek Cypriots who purposefully caused the peace talks to collapse, use this opportunity to further bully the Turkish Cypriots.
    Akinci made very valid points in New York. The fundamental issue is that the GC side is NOT ready or prepared for a BBF solution involving power sharing arrangements based on political equality and two Constituent States. This is the big problem. Anastasiades is now paying lip service to “wanting a solution” but in reality Guterres and the rest of the UN and EU witnessed first hand Anastasiades and the Greek side’s extreme positions that caused the process to collapse.
    Mr Guterres, I kindly remind you of the a clear reference to an “end game” by Ban Ki-moon your predecessor. This is no reflection period, its been 50 years and we Turkish Cypriots are the victims of this unnaceptable status quo. With all due respect we never voted against the Annan Plan in 2004 either, and we never caused this process to collapse either. Be a world leader and help end our isolation, which doesnt mean recognition of the TRNC. Dont reward the Greek Cypriots and allow them to get away with it again!

  • The True Cypriot

    He’ll be retired before anything happens.

    Note the words “when the parties come to him”

    That needs agreement from BOTH sides.

    So every half bit, 2 bob greek politician that says “we are ready to meet, it not us” will be told to go away and sort out an agreement with us.

    The UN are not interested in this farce anymore and so called greek legitimacy over all of Cyprus an slowly coming to an end.

    We TCs now need to do a few things.

    1) promote development of every part of the north
    2) close all discussions with the GC side
    3) tell the EU where to go – politely of course
    4) tell the UN that we will not enter into any more talks until the GCs drop all the demands they made at Crans Montana

    The UN have realised that the Greeks are thick skinned – they will simply whine on about repeating the same process that failed and making the same demands that were not acceptable to us. Its all about maintaining the status quo and the EU leverage they once had is now dead and buried.

    The EU have no role in this matter other than trying to threaten Turkey – it has failed.

    The Greeks have also failed to internationalise this by drawing in Russia and Israel who value their relationships with Turkey, despite Erdogan.

    The Greeks are now in a true cul-de-sac. They have nowhere to go.

    The UN are fed up, the The EU are impotent and the Russian and USA will do nothing other than say nice words about wanting a settlement.

    No more talks, or talks about talks – its over bar the shouting.

    • Anon

      Well said …

    • Roc.

      All you written under the “We TCs now need to do a few things.” is your own dreams, you do not represent the True Turkish Cypriot and you sure are not in a position to ask its all wishfully thinking on your part, you can excise whatever you want in the North but you still will not be recognized and if you feels so strong that its all down to the Gc’s, then why dont you raise a petition to unite the North as a province of Turkey if you feel the grass is greener on the other side, The True Turkish Cypriot thought that after 74 and now look at them, being assimilated by the Anatolian.

      If the true Turkish Cypriots want a united Cyprus, its time for them to man up and take their own responsibility not leave to Turkey or the likes of the Anatolians in Cyprus.

