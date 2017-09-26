Woman remanded for posing as beautician

A 40-year-old woman was remanded for three days on Tuesday after caught working as a beautician in a Limassol spa without any professional licence, while police found in her possession injectable substances that can be administered only by doctors.

The woman, police said, had placed a Facebook ad that she would perform plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery at the Limassol spa on certain dates.

She was arrested on Monday after she was caught by police officers offering a facial treatment to a woman at the spa. The woman was unable to present a beautician’s licence, while officers found packages of injectable substances (botox) at the premises.

She is being investigated for practising as a beautician without a licence and for providing pharmaceutical products without a licence.

Last month, a 41-year-old man was arrested also in Limassol, on suspicion of being a bogus doctor after presented himself as a dermatologist and offering various beauty treatments including botox injections.

Botox injections can only be administered by a doctor.

Following the latest arrest, the Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery urged members of the public to be especially careful in the choices they make and always consult physicians.

“Each patient should consider their responsibility to their self and avoid such individuals,” the group said.

These phenomena, the doctors said, also occur in beauty salons where beauticians “either do medical procedures themselves, or invite failed doctors from abroad who, many times, import medication without any controls and licences, which are being used for treatments, in places which are inconsistent with the prestige of medicine”.

The doctors also called on the authorities to deal effectively with “this unacceptable phenomenon that is dangerous to public health”.