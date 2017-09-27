There is always a first for everything

The end of the week will bring with it a number of firsts in Nicosia and Limassol.

Limassol will offer the chance to shift gears at the first Limassol Motor Show and Motion to run from Friday until Sunday at the old port square. The three-day motor show will showcase the latest models of cars, motorbikes and electric vehicles. The new series of cars from Volvo and Honda will be on show, as well as the Peugeot 3008, which was named as the car of the year for 2017, and electric powered cars from Tesla.

Other prestigious cars, from Lamborghini, Porsche and Mustang will also be there for car lovers to enjoy. Visitors can also see the car made by students from the Frederick University and also the Ford T, the first car to be manufactured. Apart from cars, there will also be plenty of motorbikes, bikes and other vehicles.

Visitors will also have the chance to play the Red Bull game, and be part of a race on a virtual reality consol. But that is not all the fun; during all three days Flyboard Cyprus will present impressive shows to give a taste of how the waves can be ridden.

While Limassol will enjoy its motor show, Nicosia will take in the aroma and richness of Cyprus coffee at the first Cyprus Coffee Festival in Lakatamia.

The festival, organised by the Lakatamia Municipality, will run during the weekend from 3pm until 10pm serving coffee from different manufactures. Over the two days there will be live music and DJs providing a party feel. A kids corner with lots of activities will keep the children happy, while all those who would like to try their luck at cards can take part in a number of card playing competitions.

Limassol Motor Show and Motion

Car and motorcycle exhibition. September 29 until October 1. Old Port Square, Limassol. Friday: 5pm-9pm, Saturday: 11am-9pm, Sunday: 11am-8pm. Free. Tel: 99-499357

First Cyprus Coffee Festival

A festival with a taste of Cyprus coffee and music. September 30 until October 1. Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 3pm-10pm. Free. Tel: 22-364000