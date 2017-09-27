Animal lovers meet for pet picnic to highlight welfare issues

Animal lovers will hold a special picnic at the dog park in Nicosia on Thursday as part of a global movement to raise awareness of the thousands of pets that are waiting for homes, or have been euthanised.

Organised by Anna Georghallides and partner Christian Stoian for the second year, the ‘Remember Me Thursday’ campaign aims to encourage individuals to light a candle on Thursday and to adopt a pet, helping to reduce the millions of orphan pets euthanised each year.

“’Remember Me Thursday’ shines a light on animals in shelters all over the world who also face euthanasia. Each year events are held and candles are lit in their memory as a way to unite with pet-lovers and animal welfare organisations around the globe,” Georghallides told the Cyprus Mail.

This year’s event will be a picnic at the dog park (old Nicosia moat) with the permission of Nicosia municipality.

“Bring your picnic, a torch and your dog and join us for an evening to remember. Obviously people who don’t have dogs are also welcome to attend and we would love people to show their support,” she said.

Candles, which are included in the 5 euro participation fee, will be provided and will be lit at 8:30pm. The first candle will be lit by the event’s VIP guest, well known drummer Chris Ioannides of rock band Minus One, who has a dog of his own and supports animal welfare in Cyprus, she said.

Georghallides has been involved in animal welfare for years and operates a small home sanctuary called ‘Even More Special’, for 30 or so senior and disabled dogs and cats in Nicosia. She funds any related vet’s bills or needs with her online magazine ‘Paws Up’, which has an annual subscription of 10 euros.

“Animal welfare, generally in Cyprus, needs a lot of work and there are simple solutions that could be put in place by the government to help reduce some of the problems.”

She suggested that a comprehensive spaying and neutering programme needs to be organised by the government, as well as major improvements at state pounds. Authorities also need to implement stiffer penalties for those committing animal abuse and poisoning.

“This will cost money but it will be worth it and they are the basics,” she said.

Those not able to join the event are invited to light a candle, photograph it with their pet and send it to Georghallides and Stoian, via Facebook or e-mail – [email protected],com – to be included in the annual album.

Event info on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/remembermethursdaycyprus/

http://annagcyprus.wixsite.com/pawsup