Army officer may be linked to spate of bombing attacks

The arrest of a 44-year-old non-commissioned officer of the National Guard in connection with at least two bomb attacks in Limassol may lead back to several other earlier incidents, the Limassol district court heard on Wednesday.

He had been arrested early on Wednesday over the placing of an explosive device at the entrance of a 57-year-old woman’s house. When it didn’t go off another device was placed on her car.

When the suspect appeared in court, he was threatened by the woman’s relatives, including her son, who is thought to have been the intended target of the attack.

Police were able to prevent altercations and the family members limited their aggression to verbal abuse.

But while attendees waited for the remand hearing to start, new evidence from Wednesday’s investigations after the man’s arrest suggested he may have been involved in an older bombing attempt.

He was placed back in custody and will be brought back to court for a remand hearing for both cases.

Speaking to reporters, CID Limassol chief Ioannis Soteriades said the 44-year-old was arrested after testimony was obtained against him, and that testimony against others coming up in the course of investigations could not be ruled out.

“These are not the only bombing attempts we have had, there are many more,” Soteriades said.

“Certainly, investigation will focus on older cases involving such serious crimes.”

Asked whether the suspect had acted on behalf of others for money, the CID chief said “this may be part of the testimony that can be cited at Thursday’s remand hearing”.

With regard to the recent wave of bomb attacks in Limassol, Soteriades said that “the cases that have taken place recently have certainly troubled the police, which is why we are taking additional measures”.

“Such measures include patrols across the city of Limassol, as well as the surrounding rural areas, with police dogs and members from other police departments,” he said.

“The effort to foster a sense of security to the public will continue unabated.”