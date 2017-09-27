Attempted murder suspect from campsite fracas out on bail   

A 22-year-old Nicosia man from Nicosia appeared in court in Paphos on Wednesday to face charges of attempted murder against a 36-year-old man from Larnaca at the Polis campsite on August 14.

However, the court adjourned the case for a month after the accused requested legal aid. It also ordered the 22-year-old to be released on a €30,000 guarantee provided by a trusted guarantor He also had to hand over his travel documents had his name put on the stop list and must appear twice a week at his nearest police station.

Police investigators told the court the suspect had shown no willingness to cooperate.

The arrest took place on August 16, following the knife attack during an argument between two groups, one from Nicosia and one from Larnaca two days before in the early hours over loud music being played by one faction.

The victim was taken to the local hospital with a serious stab wound to his shoulder afterwards.