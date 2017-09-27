Cabinet extends grants for needy students

The cabinet on Wednesday approved an additional €1.5 million in grants for vulnerable students, bringing the total to €6.5m, Education Minister Costas Kadis said.

“The cabinet decided to allocate additional funds under the student welfare legislation,” he said.

He added that “through a more timely, efficient and less bureaucratic management” of applications, and with more targeted measures, there had been savings that would go back into the fund, and back to the students.

The grants go to students to cover food, housing, books and computers.

Applications are graded on a points system factoring in a family’s finances, assets and social circumstances. Qualifying for student benefits are families whose gross annual income does not exceed €39,000. For families with three or more children, the total gross income must not exceed €59,000.

“Based on our calculations around 4,000 students will benefit from the allowances,” he said.