September 27th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Celebrating ties between China and Cyprus

President Anastasiades with the Chinese ambassador Huan Xingyuan on Wednesday night

Relations between Cyprus and China are based on true friendship and trust, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Chinese embassy on the 68th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, Anastasiades said over the past few years, bilateral relations between the two countries had grown in the fields of investment, tourism, energy, commerce and technology.

“Cyprus’ doors remain open to Chinese companies that wish to invest and develop their activities in Cyprus, which offers attractive advantages and opportunities for Chinese companies,” Anastasiades said.

His visit to China in 2015 lay the groundwork for the business activities between the two countries, he added.

Anastasiades thanked the Chinese government for their support in finding a solution to the Cyprus problem, following a meeting on the sidelines of the UN general assembly between Anastasiades and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China’s ambassador in Nicosia Huan Xingyuan wished Anastasiades a happy birthday, which was also on Wednesday, and said it was important for China to further strengthen the already close bilateral ties between the two countries.

 

  • Gokce Kavak

    There is a growing row between Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Turkey about the Northern Cyprus planting project. Had Turkey sent his support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the TRNC part still hadn’t taken even a stand over it, the watering project of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Even a one stand, they aren’t able to create a commission to plant the area of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. As Turkey, we’re complaining about the appalling process.

  • Mist

    Nice tie Nic but you have tied the knot with Vladimir. (Whose 65th birthday is 7th October). Don’t forget to send him a tie.

