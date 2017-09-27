Fear of flying seminar slated for November in Larnaca

A specialised seminar for people who have a fear of flying is being organised by the Mediterranean Air Safety Foundation in cooperation with Cobalt.

According to an announcement, the seminar will be held on November 4 in Larnaca.

“The experience will be particularly beneficial to those who are overly anxious about the idea of flying, but also for those who have never travelled because of this phobia,” it said.

Experts such as pilots, cabin crew, aircraft engineers, and a specialised psychologist will be on hand throughout to help people understand in-flight stimuli such as turbulence, aircraft noises, physical pain from the pressure, lack of proper information and inadequate knowledge of aircraft.

“Millions of people travel daily, and that alone should cure our fears,” it added.

As part of the seminar, a half-hour flight will be carried on a Cobalt aircraft with all participants. Those interested in attending should visit www.aerofobiacy.com.