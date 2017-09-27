Free buses and holidays for low-income pensioners

The cabinet on Wednesday approved two schemes worth €320,000 offering the elderly free public transport and subsidised winter holidays.

Beneficiaries are low income pensioners below the poverty line, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said.

Bus cards for those eligible have already been issued and are due to be sent out, she added.

The second scheme, offering subsidised winter holidays spans the time period October 15 to November 31 this year and January 1, 2018 to February 28.

It will allow around 2,500 low income pensioners to stay at a mountain resort for four days on full board.

The scheme will also help employ people without a job during the winter months and help hotels in mountainous areas during the winter season, Emilianidou said.

The cost of both schemes amounts to €320,000.