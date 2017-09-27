Free buses and holidays for low-income pensioners

September 27th, 2017 Cyprus 5 comments

Bus cards for those eligible have already been issued

The cabinet on Wednesday approved two schemes worth €320,000 offering the elderly free public transport and subsidised winter holidays.

Beneficiaries are low income pensioners below the poverty line, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said.

Bus cards for those eligible have already been issued and are due to be sent out, she added.

The second scheme, offering subsidised winter holidays spans the time period October 15 to November 31 this year and January 1, 2018 to February 28.

It will allow around 2,500 low income pensioners to stay at a mountain resort for four days on full board.

The scheme will also help employ people without a job during the winter months and help hotels in mountainous areas during the winter season, Emilianidou said.

The cost of both schemes amounts to €320,000.

    Now it appears to be described as “elderly free public transport” Will this now mean under EU rules, that all bus passes issued in other EU countries are now valid here and Cypriot ones everywhere else.

  • SuzieQ

    What a day for handouts!

  • Martin Standage

    Nice timing to co-incide with the governments election campaign?

    • No_Name12

      Thats what Im thinking. And it is not the only measure: the president has promised the building of a Troodos cable car (which has been promised years now), to help the mountain villagers in their mobility and the mountain tourism.

      He has told months ago to the underpaid nurses not to worry and that they will receive better wages, and that the terms of their obligations will be cleared out (still, a nurse does not know what s/he is obliged to do under contract, allowing the hospital administration to overwork them). The government says it will install air-conditions in classrooms, as if the problem of overheated classrooms is a recent phenomenon. Even getting a new pet has been used by the president in the media as a sign of his good character, and Im certain this has to do with the momentum that the party for Animal Rights has gained the last few years (from the new small parties that have emerged again and again since 2013, it is the only one gaining votes in every election). We are talking here about the government that proposed making it legal for underage people to hunt with rifles and has relaxed the penalties on the illegal hunting of song birds! Such a love for the animals.

      In five years none of these projects were ever taken into consideration. The president is insulting my intelligence. With the alternatives available, I suggest throwing invalid votes.

      • Martin Standage

        I fully agree and hope he loses the election,mainly for screwing up the best chance we ever had for a solution of the Cyprus problem, not that any of the other candidates are any better either!

