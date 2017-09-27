Impressive speeds through the MTN Business fiber optic network

MTN Cyprus, having the largest privately-owned fiber optic network in Cyprus, which already exceeds 1,000km, innovates once again, offering new options to MTN Business customers. All business, regardless of their size, can now enjoy a fast, reliable and affordable Internet connection, as well as connectivity services and advanced fixed telephone solutions through the fiber optic network of MTN Business.

MTN’s state of the art fiber optic network covers all cities in Cyprus, as well as rural areas next to urban centers, allowing for the ultimate connectivity within each city, as well as between cities. MTN Business corporate customers, using the products and services of the fiber optic network, enjoy high quality connectivity and confirmed availability which are not affected by factors such as weather conditions or increased concurrent demand from other network users.

MTN Business offers reliable and high speed symmetric Internet access thus reliably supporting various demanding business connectivity needs and serving with high quality services its customers through innovative technological solutions that Symmetric Internet Access service offers. At the same time, Business Internet Access is offered through the privately-owned fiber optic network of MTN Cyprus, able to fulfill the needs of all businesses, regardless of their size, at an affordable prize.

Because the fiber optic is connected to the actual business premises, MTN Business customers enjoy, apart from a fast and reliable Internet connection, connectivity services between different locations with the maximum possible security and speed. Furthermore, MTN Business utilizes the fiber optic network so as to provide high quality fixed telephony services (Cloud Business Telephony and SIP Trunk).

MTN Business offers its corporate customers the opportunity to acquire cutting edge technological infrastructure, aiding them in this way to increase their productivity and stay ahead of the competition. Connected corporate customers receive voice, video and data services on MTN Cyprus’ highly reliable network. Moreover, MTN Cyprus’ fiber optic enables businesses in Cyprus to use the most powerful communication solutions, by utilising high bandwidth ranges.

Once again, MTN Cyprus paves the way in telecommunications by offering innovative business solutions. More information and details on MTN Business available at www.mtnbusiness.com.cy, the MTN Business Support Line 131 or one of the MTN Business Centers located in Nicosia and Limassol.