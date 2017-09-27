The KPMG family in Cyprus is growing

KPMG in Cyprus organized and delivered with great success a Welcoming Event for its new members. The event took place at the company’s premises on the 22nd of September.

Mr. Andreas Christofides, Managing Director of KPMG in Cyprus, addressed the event by welcoming the attendees. “It is with great pleasure that we welcome you to our large KPMG family. Our people are our biggest advantage and we are always by their side from the very first moment, during their journey to professional success, which starts from here.”

Also, Mr. Christos Vasiliou, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Advisory of KPMG in Cyprus, said: “As KPMG in Cyprus we feel lucky, firstly because we are surrounded by youngsters full of enthusiasm and work appetite and secondly, because all of this talent will strengthen our efforts to offer even more comprehensive solutions to our customers, but also to continue contributing to the Cypriot society”.

In addition to Board Members and existing staff, the cocktail reception hosted an additional 100 people who have been hired in the company this year.