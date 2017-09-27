Language learning high at Cyprus schools

Every primary school pupil and 98 per cent of gymnasium pupils in Cyprus are taught a foreign language, according to the findings of a Eurostat survey announced on Tuesday.

The survey, which covered the year 2015, found that 84 per cent of primary school pupils across the European Union were taught at least one foreign language, with around 5 per cent taught two or more.

In Cyprus 100 per cent of primary school pupils were taught a foreign language (91.2 per cent just one and 8.8 per cent two or more), which is English for 99.8 per cent of them and French for 2.3 per cent.

English was by far the most popular language also in the EU, studied by 83.5 per cent of the primary school population. French came second at 4.8 per cent, trailed by German at 3.9 per cent, Spanish at 0.6 per cent, Russian at 0.3 per cent and Italian at 0.2 per cent.

Along with Cyprus, Luxembourg, Malta and Austria also boasted a perfect score on primary school pupils taught at least one foreign language, while Croatia, Spain and France trailed closely, with 99.9, 99.4 and 99.2 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, learning a language is very common also at the lower secondary level, Eurostat found, with more than 98.6 per cent of all pupils at this education level studying at least one foreign language in 2015. Of these, 58.8 per cent were taught two foreign languages or more.

According to Eurostat, out of the 27,100 lower secondary level pupils in Cyprus in 2015, 98.0 per cent studied at least one foreign language.