Lukaku double leads Man United to easy win over CSKA Moscow

September 27th, 2017 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Romelu Lukaku struck twice to lead Manchester United to an emphatic 4-1 away win over CSKA Moscow in Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

The Belgian striker headed home after four minutes and tapped in just before the interval for his 10th goal of the season to put the English Premier League side 3-0 ahead at half-time.

Anthony Martial had slotted home a penalty in between and Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a fourth in the second half to give United a maximum six points from their opening two matches.

Konstantin Kuchaev grabbed a late consolation for CSKA.

United, without central midfielders Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, lead the group by three points from CSKA and Basel, who thrashed Benfica 5-0

