Man arrested for shop bomb

September 27th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Man arrested for shop bomb

A 29-year-old wanted man from Syria was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a bomb explosion at a Limassol store last week.

He was one of the two people seen entering a vehicle shortly after a bomb went off at an electric vehicle store on September 21.

The man is also suspected of being involved with shots heard at another electric vehicle store on the same day.

A 28-year-old man also from Syria who owns the vehicle is currently serving an eight day remand order. He told police he had lent the car to a few people, one of which was Alassad.

Police continue investigations.

 

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    If guilty let’s hope the time fits the crime followed by deportation.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close