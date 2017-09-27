Man arrested for shop bomb

A 29-year-old wanted man from Syria was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a bomb explosion at a Limassol store last week.

He was one of the two people seen entering a vehicle shortly after a bomb went off at an electric vehicle store on September 21.

The man is also suspected of being involved with shots heard at another electric vehicle store on the same day.

A 28-year-old man also from Syria who owns the vehicle is currently serving an eight day remand order. He told police he had lent the car to a few people, one of which was Alassad.

Police continue investigations.