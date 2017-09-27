Man critically injured in Vassiliko accident

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after being injured at the Vassilikos cement factory on Wednesday morning.

The employee was working on a crane platform together with its driver, checking the pressure of the ropes in a storage silo under construction when a cable of the crane basket he was working in snapped.

The basket fell from a height of 4.7 metres crushing the worker.

The rapid response unit’s freed the man and he was taken to Nicosia general hospital.

He has multiple fractures and is in critical condition.

Police and the labour inspection department are investigating the causes of the accident.