The power of cinema to help save our planet

A film festival educating us on environmental matters is set to start in Paphos next week for a period of three days, before making its way to the other cities.

The Social and Environmental Film Festival will begin at the Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre on October 4 with a discussion on the issue of global environmental justice and focusing on recent environmental problems in Cyprus. Adults and children can also learn about how to use every day objects that are no longer needed to create art.

On October 5, the festival will screen a number of documentaries on the concept of Social and Solidarity Economy. These include the French documentary Vivre Dignement De Sa Terre which talks about the birth of a short circuit of sustainable products marketed in Senegal.

All those present will receive USB drives with the documentaries and reports on Social and Solidarity Economy in Cyprus.

On the last day of the festival in Paphos, October 6, the National Geographic documentary Before the Flood will be screened, during which Leonardo DiCaprio and Fishers Steven show the world the facts and impacts of climate change. The screening will be followed by a discussion on climate change and the local impact of this effect in Cyprus.

The event is organised by the educational and environmental organisations Cardet and Friends of the Earth Cyprus.

Screening of a number of films. October 4-6. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 6pm-9pm. Tel: 70-002420