Ryanair to cancel even more flights

September 27th, 2017 Business 2 comments

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary

Ryanair will cancel flights for an additional five months, Europe’s busiest airline said on Wednesday, adding “less than 400,000” cancellations to cuts that have already impacted the travel plans of more than 300,000 customers.

Ryanair also said it would trim plans for its fleet, flying 25 fewer aircraft from November and 10 fewer from April 2018.

The plans will cut expected volumes for the year to March 2018 by two million passengers, the airline said.

The Irish airline also said it had notified Alitalia’s bankruptcy commissioners that it will not be pursuing its interest in the Italian carrier.

  • Ryanair’s O’Leary warned that Brexit would decimate the British aviation industry. He boasted that his Irish airline would be a net beneficiary of the collapse of the UK travel industry. LOL

  • Cydee

    Why doesn’t he just wind it up…

