Bar review: Bliss Bar, Protaras

Despite the summer season coming to a close, the weather is still more than good enough to indulge in a drink somewhere near the sea, and there are few better places to do so than in Protaras. On the main street of the town lies a refreshing establishment that will meet all the daily demands.

At Bliss Bar guests have the option of a refreshing cocktail on the comfortable seating area not far from the beach in the sunshine, or in the front section of the bar in the shade.

The weather is still good so sipping cocktails in the sun is an opportunity that really should not be missed and the talented bar staff can craft a wonderful variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic mixes. Margaritas, Long Islands, Mojitos and Daquiris are all on offer, as well as a whole host of other well-known cocktails. There is also a wide choice of local and imported beers.

My personal favourite, the caipirinha, was quite well made – it is a simple drink but one that can so easily be made poorly if it is either too sweet or too bitter.

This one was certainly one of the better ones I have had in the area, with the balance of the taste within the right range.

The large outdoor seating area contains relaxing couches as well as the more conventional stools and chairs. With the very peak of the summer over, there is also far more choice when it comes to picking a place to sit. The indoor area is also spacious, with comfortable seating and equipped with air conditioning for those who would rather avoid the lingering heat and humidity.

The bar plays host to a number of local DJs and musicians which can be enjoyed on a frequent basis. Latching on to the ever growing trend in Cyprus, the establishment also offers shisha in a number of flavours and, importantly, the staff are very attentive in coming round to check that the charcoals are still burning well, and will replace them when necessary.

Those keen to pay a visit will have no problem in finding a spot on weekdays, though it is advised to go a bit early on Friday and Saturday nights with the street still relatively full with tourists and those coming down for a relaxing weekend from other parts of the island.

Bliss Bar

Where: Hotel Avenue, Protaras

When: daily

Contact: 77771616