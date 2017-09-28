Bayern sack coach Ancelotti after PSG loss – reports

September 28th, 2017 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Bayern sack coach Ancelotti after PSG loss – reports

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly paid the price for a poor start to the season at the German giants

German champions Bayern Munich sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti a day after they lost 3-0 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League, German media reported on Thursday.

Italian Ancelotti joined last season and won the Bundesliga title in his debut campaign but he was eliminated in the quarter-finals of 2016/17 Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Bayern, who could not be immediately reached for a comment, are currently in third place in the Bundesliga, three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close