Blowing those horns to bring us together

Two bands who share a hunger for uniting different cultures through their music will come together for three performances in Nicosia and Paphos to do what they do best.

Zentralkapelle Berlin and the Windcraft Band first shared the stage in Cyprus in October 2015. They enjoyed the experience so much that they decided to repeat the performance in Berlin in July 2016. Now it is time for them to do it all over again, but this time with even more energy and variety.

The bands will perform a diverse musical programme – from German Blasmusik, funky and pop pieces to some Latin and traditional tunes – in an effort to bring people closer through the sound of wind instruments.

Zentralkapelle Berlin began its journey in 2002 and has followed the same magical trail every year. The ensemble spreads its wind-instrument sounds by playing at street festivals, private or public parties, art exhibitions and movie and theatre projects, as well as by sharing its love of music with audiences in other countries. Whatever the setting, the musicians especially enjoy the sound of coins dropping into the strategically placed trumpet case – as they themselves put it.

After playing for a year and scraping together the coins from their trumpet case, the ensemble puts on their Traditional Summer Concert which is performed at concert halls like the Berlin Philharmonie. Each year, up to 60 musicians grab hold of their woodwind, brass and percussion instruments and fill the stage to its maximum capacity, ensuring that they win the “enthusiasm of the spoiled Berlin audience,” the ensemble said.

The musicians also spoke of their regional and international concerts, which involve occasional tours to Sweden, Cyprus, Saxony, the south-west of Germany, and Brandenburg. “We contribute our share to international understanding. But wherever we play, one thing is guaranteed: at the very end, we will play the same piece. Every time,” the musicians said, leaving it to the audience to discover what that piece is.

As well as performing with the Windcraft Band, Zentralkapelle Berlin will also give a solo performance as part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 events at the village of Lemona on Monday.

The Windcraft Band is closer to home, having been formed in Nicosia in 2013 when around 20 enthusiastic musicians met and decided to form the band.

Since then, it has performed in many big festivals, smaller venues and outdoor events all over the island. This multicultural group celebrates its members’ passion for music and fills up city and village squares with their powerful brass sound. Funky and Latin grooves make space for elegant swing pieces, rock sounds for traditional Greek and Balkan tunes, and everything blends to create a magical atmosphere.

Zentralkapelle Berlin and Windcraft Band

Concert with traditional, funk, pop and Latin music as part of the Nicosia Festival. September 29. Phaneromeni Square, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-797007

Live performance by the ensembles as part of the Oktoberfest Light 2017. September 30. Goethe Institut, 21 Markou Drakou, Nicosia. 5pm-11pm. Free. Tel: 22-674608

Live performance by the ensembles. October 1. Paphos Castel Square, Paphos. 8pm. Free. Tel: 26-932017

Zentralkapelle Berlin

Performance by the ensemble. October 2. Lemona Village, Paphos. 6pm. Free. Tel: 26-932017