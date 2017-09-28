“DECENTRALIZED 2017” General Registration For Pioneering Blockchain Summit is Now Open

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) is delighted to announce that general registration for DECENTRALIZED 2017 is now open. Decentralized 2017 is a pioneering summit focused on the impact of blockchain technology and decentralized systems on industry and society.

Forty-two leading blockchain executives, academics and technical experts from 18 countries will be speaking on November 2nd and 3rd at the St. Raphael Resort in Limassol. Decentralized 2017 is the first summit of this depth on blockchain topics in the broader region, and a unique opportunity to have direct interaction with leading figures in the blockchain field.

Key speakers include: Garrick Hileman, Research Fellow at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, University of Cambridge; Emmanuel Viale, Leader, Accenture Labs; Eva Kaili, Member, European Parliament; Antonis Polemitis, CEO, University of Nicosia; Panos Panay, Managing Director at the Institute for Creative Entrepreneurship, Berklee; Amos Meiri, CEO of Colu; Sergey Ivliev, COO/co-founder of Lykke; John Bass, Founder and CEO of Hashed Health; Andreas Antonopoulos, global blockchain expert and author of the best-selling book “Mastering Bitcoin”; and Yoni Assia, Founder and CEO of the eToro Group.

UNIC, the organiser of the summit, is regarded by most industry observers to have the most developed university blockchain and cryptocurrency initiative in the world. It was the first university in the world to offer a course on cryptocurrency, a free online course that has been followed by over 12,000 students since 2014. UNIC’s MSc in Digital Currency was the first accredited degree programme in the world in this field, and graduates from this programme have been involved in leading blockchain organisations worldwide. UNIC was also the first university to publish academic certificates on the blockchain, and to accept bitcoin for tuition.

For more information and to register for DECENTRALIZED 2017, please contact: Tel: +357 22841798, Email: [email protected], or visit the Website: www.decentralized.com. Early bird pricing is available until October 10th and general participant spots are limited.