September 28th, 2017

More displays than ever at the Ideal Home expo

More than 100 companies will present thousands of products at the third annual ‘Idaniki Katoikia’ (Ideal Hone) expo that starts on Friday in Nicosia.

The exhibition, organised by Display Art in cooperation with Bank of Cyprus (BoC), is wide-ranging and includes construction, real estate, furniture, equipment, decoration, heating and air conditioning, lighting fixtures, energy saving solutions and telecommunications.

Visitors will also have the chance to receive house decorating tips by the popular Greek architect, Spyros Soulis and interior architects Andreas Terlas and Annita Terzi.

According to Display Art, the exhibition attracted last year more than 33,000 visitors with more expected this year.

Speaking at the press conference to present the exhibition, the BoC’s director of consumer and SME banking, Dr Charis Pouangare, linked the theme of the exhibition to the wide variety of housing loan packages the bank offers. These, he said, are tailored to the needs of each individual. They include very favourable interest rates, suspension of payments up to two times a year to cover emergency needs and adjusting installments for fluctuating incomes.

Idaniki Katoikia is taking place between Friday and Sunday, at the premises of the State Fair in Makedonitissa, Nicosia.

 

Hours: Friday – 5pm to 10pm – Saturday – 3pm to 10pm and Sunday, between 11am and 10pm.

 

For more information: https://www.idanikikatoikia.net/

 

 

 

