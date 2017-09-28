Emirates Hosts Media Breakfast in Cyprus

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, organized its first informative media breakfast which took place on Wednesday, the 27th of September, in Nicosia.

During the event, journalists and top marketing officials had had the opportunity to meet with the Country Manager of Emirates in Cyprus, Ms. Asma Al Rahma, and her team and get informed on several topics such as Emirates’ commitment to Cyprus, the wide span of global destinations, the world class fleet, competitive advantages, and how their flights stimulate trade and tourism in the region.

Their impressive fleet of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s, fascinates passengers with high comfort and quality services; the most privileged Economy Class in the world, offering over 2,500 channels of entertainment on Emirates award winning ice system and excellent service of its staff.

With a variety of options, Emirates gives the opportunity to Cypriots who desires a journey to Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore or Sydney to fulfill their dreams, while whoever desires a closer destination can always visit Malta and Dubai, which is getting even closer to thousands of Cypriots who want to travel in comfort to exotic destination.

Ms. Al Rahma highlighted the strong relations between Emirates and Cyprus, bonds that have been establishing and growing since years among the two sides. “We are happy about our operations in Cyprus and the fact that together we help encourage traffic to and from Larnaca-Dubai and beyond. Emirates’ relationship with Cyprus is substantial and fruitful and we are proud to even have a number of Cypriots employees here at Emirates”, the Country Manager said.

Emirates’ aim is to deliver more personalized customer experiences, offer top of line on board products and seamlessly connect passengers to destinations around the globe.