Man remanded for Limassol shop bombing

A 29-year-old man was remanded on Thursday for six days in connection with bombing and firing shots at two shops last week in Limassol.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after he was named by another man, 28, who claimed he had lent him his car, which was spotted in the surveillance camera footage near the two shops.

An explosive device was placed in one electric vehicle store on September 21, while shots were fired later in the day at another electric vehicle shop, both in Limassol.

The 29-year-old is believed to be one of the two men seen in the footage entering a car shortly after the explosion at the first shop. Police also arrested the 28-year-old owner of the car.