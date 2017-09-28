Media Complaints Commission issues warning

The Cyprus Media Complaints Commission (CMCC) has expressed its disappointment over the way a significant number of media outlets – primarily websites – covered the fatal traffic accident on Kallipoleos street on Monday, September 25.

Unfortunately, the tragic event was yet again approached with a careless, unprofessional and primarily unethical manner, it said.

Certain media outlets and journalists, through their posts and news that were filled with inaccuracies, rushed to write about the death of two students before police informed the victim’s relatives.

CMCC intends to take the initiative so that all branches – Union of Cyprus Journalists, Publishers Association, the Cyprus Organisation of Online Publishers, Broadcast media and the CyBC – in cooperation with the police and fire service press offices form a commonly agreed framework that will determine the way similar events will be covered in the future.