National guard officer remanded in connection with bombings

A 44-year-old non-commissioned officer of the national guard was remanded for eight days on Thursday in connection with at least two bomb attacks in Limassol.

Police told court during the remand hearing that the man’s DNA was traced on an explosive device that was found on the veranda of a Limassol home last Saturday owned by a 57-year-old woman, and which failed to go off.

He is believed to have also placed another bomb later on the same day in the woman’s car, which police believe was intended for her son.

The man was arrested early on Wednesday after testimony was obtained against him that he had recently stolen explosives from the unit he is stationed at. The national guard was informed.

He is also believed to be involved in another explosion in a Limassol bar last year.

Police searched the man’s house and found duct tape used in the construction of home-made explosive devices, and a pair of sports shoes the same as those seen in footage taken from surveillance cameras after Saturday’s bombings. The man also matches the body type of the person seen in the footage.

The police investigator told the court that the two incidents occurred when the man leaves from the night club he also works at.

The suspect denies involvement in the cases.

His arrest may lead back to several other earlier incidents, police have said.

Investigators expect to take 41 testimonies and ask for disclosure of the suspect’s phone records.