Officers injured, cars damaged in drugs arrest

September 28th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 5 comments

Officers injured, cars damaged in drugs arrest

Three cars were damaged and two police officers injured as three people arrested on Wednesday evening for drug possession attempted to flee.

When members of the drug squad tried to stop their car at around 10.25pm, the driver tried to get away, damaging two patrol cars and another car parked next to the road.

They eventually managed to stop the car, which was driven by a 27-year-old man and had two passengers, both aged 26, in it.

During a search of the vehicle 50 grammes of cannabis, a precision scale, a metal bat and a knife with a 7.5-centimeter blade were found and seized.

One of the two passengers also had a precision scale with traces of cannabis, €4,405 in cash and a knife on him, all of which were also confiscated.

While trying to stop the car two police officers were injured. They were taken to Paphos general hospital, received first aid and were released.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • GSP

    Sorry to hear officers were injured, but what about the criminals? Were they arrested, held, charged, or did their father make a phone call and smooth things over?

    • almostbroke

      More reporting ‘by the numbers ‘ by C M .

    • StoptheBS

      They were made black and blue. No phone calls.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    Legalise, Regulate and Tax. Win-win

    • sweet_hooligan

      Higher prices if its illegal. Church seems to be a major obstacle in the matter, even though they legalised gay marriage… its all one giant circus really.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close