Officers injured, cars damaged in drugs arrest

Three cars were damaged and two police officers injured as three people arrested on Wednesday evening for drug possession attempted to flee.

When members of the drug squad tried to stop their car at around 10.25pm, the driver tried to get away, damaging two patrol cars and another car parked next to the road.

They eventually managed to stop the car, which was driven by a 27-year-old man and had two passengers, both aged 26, in it.

During a search of the vehicle 50 grammes of cannabis, a precision scale, a metal bat and a knife with a 7.5-centimeter blade were found and seized.

One of the two passengers also had a precision scale with traces of cannabis, €4,405 in cash and a knife on him, all of which were also confiscated.

While trying to stop the car two police officers were injured. They were taken to Paphos general hospital, received first aid and were released.