The purple colour of music

Tests to find out more about our personality often ask: ‘If you were a colour, what colour would you be?’ If the trio performing in Paphos on Saturday were asked that same question they would definitely answer ‘purple’, as they have already chosen the colour to be part of their name.

The Purple Acoustic Trio may have chosen that composite colour because their sound cannot be neatly placed into any category. Marinos Neophytou (saxophone), Kostas Dionisis (guitar) and Malvina Charalambides (voice) came together in 2016 and since then they have been performing their original arrangements of rock, blues and jazz classics to satisfy even the pickiest of music fans.

Neophytou studied jazz and jazz performance at the Berklee College of Music in America. He regularly collaborates with well-known jazz singer Sarah Fenwick, and together they have recorded two CDs as well as given a number of live performances.

Dionisis grew up in Athens and studied in Thessaloniki, where he played with a variety of local bands. In 2010 he came to Cyprus and formed the Justeeze musical ensemble, playing ethnic-funk songs. He has performed all over the island.

Charalambides is a graduate of the University of Surrey. While she was studying music and voice performance in pop, rock and jazz, she also collaborated with a number of musicians with whom she recorded songs for projects. She currently teaches vocal lessons in music schools as well as performing with the trio.

Purple Acoustic Trio

Live performance by the trio. September 30. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420