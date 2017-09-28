Ryanair cancels some Paphos flights

Despite assurances to the contrary, Ryanair has announced flight stoppages for Paphos.

Just two weeks ago the low cost carrier announced the cancellation of 2,100 flights up to the end of October, and on Wednesday it added a further 18,000 to the list originally scheduled for November 2017 to March 2018.

The additional cancellations include the popular route connecting Paphos to Chania in Greece and scupper the plans of hundreds of passengers.

Thirty-four routes will be suspended due to what Ryanair describes as a ‘staff holiday rostering problem’. The airline has said it will remove 25 of its 400 planes from operations and carry two million fewer passengers ‘in order to avoid further cancellations.’ The Irish airline, Europe’s largest, previously said that it had made a blunder with pilot’s annual leave and didn’t have enough pilots to operate all flights in the coming weeks.

At a recent press conference held in a Paphos hotel to announce new air routes through Paphos, Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer David O’Brien said Cyprus would not be affected by the cancellations.

It is reported that Ryanair could face legal action for “persistently misleading” passengers whose flights it has cancelled because of a shortage of pilots, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The regulator says the airline has repeatedly failed to inform passengers of their full rights covered by the EU flight delay law.

When an EU airline cancels a flight with more than two weeks’ notice, it need not pay compensation, but it must offer an alternative flight with another carrier if that is the best option available for the passenger. It must also bear the cost of transfers to or from alternative airports.

Ryanair said that it emailed all affected passengers on Wednesday, effectively giving them between five weeks and five months’ notice of the cancellations or changes. The cancellations have cost the airline around 25 million euros so far.

Meanwhile, in a move to limit the damage it is also reported that the airline, ‘confident that there will be no further cancellations’ plans to roll out a series of low-fare seat sales for winter 2017.