Band Barebone release winning song

The Cypriot band Barebone have released their new song that won last month in the Best Rock song category at the Los Angeles Akademia Awards.

The song, Edge of The Blade, that was selected as the Best Rock Song for the September 2017 Akademia Music Awards, has been released by the band on their YouTube channel. It will also be included in Barebone’s upcoming album.

The band was formed in 2014 and has been touring abroad and participating in several events, among them the biggest festival in the Czech Republic, The Masters of Rock.

The Barebone Band members are: George Solonos, Constantinos Pavlides, Takis Foitos and Constantinos Constantinou. The band says that their main focus for both their live appearances and their own material “is upbeat Rock focused on groove and pure hard dirty sound!”

Barebone performed in almost every venue in Cyprus and took part in major festivals and events such as the Legion Run and the Cyprus International Tattoo Convention.

They released their first video, “Early Years of My Dementia” in 2015 followed by the Slovakian/Czech Rep. tour in May 2015.

The video of the new song may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K48ktjQ_HKw

For more info on the band: Facebook/bareboneband