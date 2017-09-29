England’s Alli handed one-match ban for gesture

England midfielder Dele Alli will miss the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia next week after being handed a one-match ban for making an obscene middle-finger gesture.

Alli was caught on camera raising his finger in the direction of French referee Clement Turpin during England’s qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley this month and had risked a potential four-game ban.

He had said the gesture was made in jest towards his former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Kyle Walker.

World football’s governing body FIFA ruled on Friday that the 21-year-old’s behaviour had been “offensive and unsporting” and also fined him 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,200).

Alli, who has been named in England’s squad for the next two qualifiers, will now be available to play Lithuania on Sunday week.

England lead Group F on 20 points, five ahead of second-placed Slovakia, and are one win away from sealing their spot at next year’s World Cup in Russia.