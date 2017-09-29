Just imagine giving a helping hand

The Little Muse theatre in Larnaca, known for putting on plays for children with a lot of heart and dedication, is reaching out to ask for help to make little faces smile once more.

The theatre’s new project, the play Just Imagine, will touch on the fundamental issues of how we all operate in society and how, within our society, we see others. But for these issues to be played out on stage and for the message of acceptance to be spread, a little fundraising has to be done first.

Founder and director of the theatre Catherine Beger said that to make this project work, help from individuals and companies is needed. “We need to cover costs of pre-production and production phases, which include costumes and scenery, decorations, posters, tickets and adverts, lighting, sound and transport,” she said.

Just Imagine will star Beger and Mohammed Awwad and its premier is planned for November 25. The sale of tickets will help raise funds for the Caritas charity.

After the premier in Larnaca, the production will tour schools so that key messages of harmony, justice, peace and trust can be shared with children. Just Imagine will be performed without any dialogue, enabling it to be played to an international audience.

If you can help the play come to life, go to https://www.youcaring.com/catherinebegerlittlemusetheater-962481 and make your donation.