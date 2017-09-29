Larnaca saves energy as part of European drive

Larnaca saved 59,383 kWh and cut its carbon monoxide emissions by 51 tonnes during its three-year ‘Fiesta’ programme which ends on September 30, the municipality said on Friday.

“These results are indicative of the participating families’ willingness to adopt a more sustainable behaviour, always with proper support and guidance,” the municipality said in a statement.

Fiesta – standing for Family Intelligent Energy Targeted Action – worked with 19 partner institutions from five southern European countries – Spain, Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria and Cyprus. All pledged to help families to reduce their home energy consumption. Particular attention was paid to the involvement of vulnerable consumers, such as families on low incomes.

“The final results of the European co-funded Fiesta programme show that families from five southern European countries have saved a total of 2,053,036 kWh by changing their daily habits at home. The three-year program led to a reduction in CO2 by 896 tonnes,” the statement said.

During the project, residents were visited at home and their energy consumption was recorded. After an analysis each family received a report with advice on how to reduce their consumption.

In addition, a total of 350 workshops in the participating cities were organised and 14 energy offices were set up to provide information on energy savings.

Handing out energy saving guides and showing educational slides were the most successful parts of the project. Both are targeted at the general public and include simple tips for saving energy and money for households.

According to Fiesta’s website, the household sector is still responsible for a considerable share of energy consumption in Europe. Some 29 per cent of final energy consumption takes place in the household sector, where heating and cooling account for around 66 per cent of the total energy use at home, this becoming the largest energy expense for most families.

The Fiesta programme is co-funded by the Intelligent Energy for Europe Programme package and the project coordinator is Area Science Park Trieste.

For more information visit www.fiesta-audit.eu/