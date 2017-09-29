Late strike hands Apollon a famous point at Everton

Apollon repeated their heroics from a fortnight ago against Lyon by netting another late equaliser against Everton on Thursday night, earning a famous point at Goodison Park in the Europa League.

After seeing their lead overturned, and even after having just been reduced to ten men, Apollon kept going and eventually got their reward as defender Hector Yuste popped up with a late header to make it 2-2.

Apollon looked bright from the off, registering the first shot towards goal, as Giorgos Vasiliou crossed for Anton Maglica who headed over.

Though the effort did nothing to trouble Jordan Pickford, the next attack certainly did. On 14 minutes, Apollon took a shock lead as a cross from the right found Adrian Sardinero. The Spaniard’s initial effort fortunately fell back in his path after the goalkeeper’s save and all that was left was for him to tap home from a few yards to send the travelling Apollon fans into raptures.

That joy was short lived however, as Apollon gifted their hosts an equaliser nine minutes later. Unaware of his goalkeeper’s position, Yuste passed the ball across the face of his own goal and Rooney was on hand to punish from close range.

Keen to atone for his earlier error, Yuste rose to meet a Joao Pedro corner but his header flew well over the ball.

Just before the break, it was Everton asking the questions. Youngster Tom Davies unleashed a long-range strike which was heading straight for the top corner had it not been for an excellent one-handed stop from Vale. The Portuguese keeper was brought into action a minute later when Sigurdsson looked to sneak a free-kick down the side that he was guarding but, this time, with a more comfortable stop, punched the ball out of danger’s way.

Everton started brightly in the second half, far better than they did the first but it was Apollon who came closest to scoring. Croatian forward Antonio Jakolis tried his luck from distance and Pickford had to get down quickly to stop.

However, it would be another Croatian who would find the net soon after. Everton substitute Nikola Vlasic made the most of his first opportunity to give his side the lead, latching onto a clever Sigurdsson flick and showing composure to slot the ball past the onrushing Vale.

On 77 minutes, Everton so nearly put the match to bed via another substitute. Promising young English forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin cut inside Esteban Sachetti, seeking to curl the ball into the far corner and came within inches of doing so.

Apollon levelled deep into injury time against Lyon a fortnight ago but any hope of a repeat at Goodison Park looked to have disappeared when Valentin Roberge saw red for a stamp on Calvert-Lewin.

Yet the unthinkable became a reality moments later when Yuste rose above all to head home an inswinging free-kick, making up for his earlier mistake to hand Apollon another dramatic late point, and it was fully deserved.

Elsewhere in Group E, Lyon and Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw at the Groupama Stadium which means the Italians remain top of the group with Apollon joint second with the French side on two points each.

Results from the other Europa League matches on Thursday:

Nice (France) 3 Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) 0

Lazio (Italy) 2 Zulte Waregem (Belgium) 0

Cologne (Germany) 0 Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1

BATE Borisov (Belarus) 2 Arsenal (England) 4

Konyaspor (Turkey) 2 Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal) 1

Salzburg (Austria) 1 Olympique Marseille (France) 0

Athletic Club (Spain) 0 Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine) 1

Ostersunds FK (Sweden) 1 Hertha Berlin (Germany) 0

FC Lugano (Switzerland) 1 FCSB (Romania) 2

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) 1

Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 3 Real Sociedad (Spain) 1

Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 3 FK Vardar (Macedonia) 1

FC Astana (Kazakhstan) 1 Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1

Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0 Villarreal (Spain) 0

Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 3 Fastav Zlin (Czech Republic) 0

Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) 0 FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 0

Everton (England) 2 Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) 2

Olympique Lyon (France) 1 Atalanta Bergamo (Italy) 1

AC Milan (Italy) 3 Rijeka (Croatia) 2

AEK (Greece) 2 Austria Vienna (Austria) 2

Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) 2 Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 3

Skenderbeu (Albania) 1 Young Boys (Switzerland) 1

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany) 1

Braga (Portugal) 2 Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 1