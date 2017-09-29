Learning to take stress lying down

This might be shocking to hear, but a quick lie down could help us with our stress levels. Of course, it isn’t as easy as it sounds and there is much more to it.

This idea of taking stress lying down is one that is linked to the Alexander technique – a practice that helps change long-standing habits that cause unnecessary tension. There is a whole week dedicated to this century old technique (October 9-15) and during this time teachers of the method from around the world are encouraged to pick a day and lie down for ten minutes in the semi-supine position and share pictures of themselves doing it.

To get others more acquainted with the position and the Alexander technique, Alexander teacher Liana Thrassou will run two workshops on October 9 in Nicosia. The first one in English will run from 10am until 1pm and the second in Greek, from 5pm until 8pm.

Thrassou has taught the Alexander technique in Cyprus since 2012. Talking about the semi-supine position, she said that it is an excellent way to give our body and mind a rest.

“When we are under stress, the last thing we think about is slowing down, let alone stopping completely to lie down on the floor. Yet it makes a huge difference to take a few minutes out of our day to care for ourselves. The technique has an immediate impact on our physical, mental and emotional state,” she said.

If you are interested in learning more, you can send Thrassou an email at [email protected] or give her a call on 99-550240.

Alexander Technique Workshop

Workshop run by Liana Thrassou. October 9. Dancehouse Nicosia. 10am-1pm. In English. 5pm-8pm. In Greek. Tel: 99-550240